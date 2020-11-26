Go to the main site
    Bad weather in store for 10 rgns of Kazakhstan

    26 November 2020, 22:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for 10 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog, blizzard, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on November 27.

    Fog will blanket Aktobe region.

    Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions will brace for ice slick and foggy conditions on roads.

    Heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) are expected in Zhambyl region on November 28. Fog and ice slick are predicted on November 27-29. Gusts of southwesterly wind may reach up to 23-28 mps on November 28.

    Chances of fog and blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

    Fog and 15-20 mps southerly wind are predicted for Turkestan region.

    Unfavorable weather conditions are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city, Ridder town and Novaya Bukhtarma settlement on November 27.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

