    Bad weather heading to several regions of Kazakhstan

    27 August 2019, 18:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has issued bad weather alert for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay region on August 28. Chances of storm are high.

    Atyrau region will see pouring rain, thunderstorm, squall, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on August 28. Thunderstorm, gusty wind are in store for Atyrau city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    West Kazakhstan region should brace for thunderstorm and hail as well as wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Dust storm, thunderstorm and northwestern wind may hit Mangistau region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

