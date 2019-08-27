Bad weather heading to several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has issued bad weather alert for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay region on August 28. Chances of storm are high.

Atyrau region will see pouring rain, thunderstorm, squall, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on August 28. Thunderstorm, gusty wind are in store for Atyrau city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

West Kazakhstan region should brace for thunderstorm and hail as well as wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Dust storm, thunderstorm and northwestern wind may hit Mangistau region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.