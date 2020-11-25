Go to the main site
    Bad weather heading to 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

    25 November 2020, 22:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

    Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket Karaganda region on November 26-27.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in Akmola and Kostanay regions as well.

    Fog, black ice, blizzard, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for West Kazakhstan region on November 26.

    Heavy downpour turning to snow will douse Mangistau region. Parts of the region will see fog and ice slick on the roads.

    Severe weather conditions are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city, the town of Ridder and Novaya Bukhtarma settlement on November 26.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
