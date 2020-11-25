Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Bad weather heading to 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2020, 22:35
Bad weather heading to 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket Karaganda region on November 26-27.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Akmola and Kostanay regions as well.

Fog, black ice, blizzard, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for West Kazakhstan region on November 26.

Heavy downpour turning to snow will douse Mangistau region. Parts of the region will see fog and ice slick on the roads.

Severe weather conditions are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city, the town of Ridder and Novaya Bukhtarma settlement on November 26.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events