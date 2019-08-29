Bad weather forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has put several regions of Kazakhstan on bad weather alert, Kazinform reports.

On August 30, Kostanay region will see heavy downpour, thunderstorm, squall, and hail. Fog will blanket the region at night. Gusts of northern wind are expected to reach 23 mps in some parts of the region. Thunderstorm, northern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and heavy rainfall are forecast for the city of Kostanay. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Northwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Aktobe region on August 30. The same day Aktobe city will be pounded by the wind as well. Chances of storm will be high.

Dust storm, northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, in some places up to 23 mps, will persist in Turkestan region on August 30. Wind will hit the city of Shymkent. Dust storm and northwestern wind are expected in Turkestan city.

Dust storm and northwestern wind with gusts reaching 23 mps will batter Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city on August 30. Probability of storm is 95-100%.