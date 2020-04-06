Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bad weather conditions predicted in Kazakh capital, several regions

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2020, 19:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict bad weather conditions in the Kazakh capital and several regions of the country in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southern wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 to 23-28 mps is set to batter Nur-Sultan on April 7. Gusty wind will persist in the Kazakh capital on April 8 as well.

Cold snap, occasional showers, and gusty wind are forecast for Akmola region.

Kokshetau region will see a drop in temperature, gusty wind, and storm.

Dust storm will blanket Kyzylorda region. Chances of high wind and storm will be high in the region.

Parts of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Bleak wind will blow in the region as well.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Aktobe region.

Chances of precipitation and storm will be high in Mangistau region on April 7-8.


