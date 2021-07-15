Bad weather alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put six regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola region at night and early in the morning on July 16. 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will blow in the region.

Fervent heat of +36°C will grip Atyrau region. High fire hazard will persist in the region as well.

Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for some parts of Kostanay region.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda region.

Chances of thunderstorm, fog and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will be high in Pavlodar region.

Dust storm is in store for some parts of Turkestan region. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well. Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Turkestan region tomorrow.