Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Bad weather alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2021, 18:11
Bad weather alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put six regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola region at night and early in the morning on July 16. 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will blow in the region.

Fervent heat of +36°C will grip Atyrau region. High fire hazard will persist in the region as well.

Thunderstorm and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for some parts of Kostanay region.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda region.

Chances of thunderstorm, fog and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will be high in Pavlodar region.

Dust storm is in store for some parts of Turkestan region. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well. Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Turkestan region tomorrow.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events