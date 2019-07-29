Go to the main site
    Bad weather alert announced in several regions of Kazakhstan

    29 July 2019, 18:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan have been put onto bad weather warning by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazinform reports.

    On July 30, Kostanayregion will see thunderstorm, western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and hail. Thecity of Kostanay will be battered by 18mps wind.

    Dust storm andwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm andsouthwestern wind with gusts of 18 mps will hit Aktobe region tomorrow.

    Dust storm, 15-20mps southwestern wind and fog are expected in parts of Mangistau region as well.Fog will blanket parts of Aktay city at night and early in the morning.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

