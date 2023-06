Bad weather advisory issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued a bad weather advisory for nine regions of Kazakhstan for the upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, thunderstorms are in store for Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and higher will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions.