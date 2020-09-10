Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Bad day for Astana riders in Tour de France Stage 11

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 September 2020, 14:07
Bad day for Astana riders in Tour de France Stage 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 11th stage of the Tour de France brought the peloton from the Atlantic coast (Châtelaillon-Plage) to Poitiers, the riders covered 167.5 km. It was a day for sprinters and, finally, a massive sprint has decided the stage winner: the Australian Caleb Ewan outsprinted the Green Jersey Sam Bennett, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Astana’s leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished safety in the main pack surrounded by Hugo Houle, Gorka Izagirre and Luis Leon Sanchez.

Unfortunately, two riders of Astana Pro Team crashed down during today’s stage: Alexey Lutsenko fell down at the start of the stage, while Ion Izagirre was involved in a bad crash inside the last 30 km of racing.

Ion Izagirre was forced to quit the race and immediately after his crash he has been moved to the hospital of Poitiers for a detailed medical checking. Astana Pro Team will give an update on Ion Izagirre statement as soon as get the diagnosis from the doctors.

«It was not our day with two crashes of Alexey Lutsenko and Ion Izagirre. Alexey escaped with some minimal injures, while Ion had a really bad crash. We all hope that everything will be ok with him, we are waiting for the news from the hospital. If we talk about the stage, our main goal today was to protect Miguel Angel Lopez and we did it perfectly,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

There is no any change in the general classification: Primoz Roglic leads the race, Miguel Angel Lopez is 9th (+1.15).

Stage 12 will be held tomorrow: 218 km from Chauvigny to Sarran.


Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion