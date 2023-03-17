Back to the origins of traditions - Astana Opera to widely celebrate Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The bright holiday of Nauryz will be widely celebrated at Astana Opera. During the days of festivities, the opera house will present a rich program on both stages: on March 19 and 21, the national opera-ballet Qalqaman – Mamyr by the famous Kazakh composer Balnur Qydyrbek awaits the residents and guests of the capital at the opera house’s Grand Hall. On March 22, a festive concert Nauryz-Duman, abundant with a wide variety of national melodies, will be held at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

«Nauryz is one of the favorite holidays in our country. It is associated with the renewal of nature, the beginning of a new year, and the spring equinox. Since ancient times, Nauryz has been a symbol of beauty and creativity, peace and harmony. I want to sincerely congratulate everyone on this wonderful holiday and wish everyone good health, inspiration, and success. May the New Year bring abundance to our country and further strengthen our unity,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said.

It is important to note that this year marks the 165th anniversary of the classic of Kazakh literature Shakarim Qudayberdiuly. On the occasion of the anniversary date, at the end of 2022, the national opera-ballet Qalqaman – Mamyr, the libretto of which was based on Shakarim’s poem, was added to Astana Opera’s repertoire. The premiere of the production, which tells a tragic love story, was a full house at the opera house’s Grand Hall. The opera-ballet became a huge success thanks to the efforts of the production team, which included the music director and conductor of the production, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, stage director, People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Yuri Alexandrov. The choreographer was Nadezhda Kalinina, set and costume designers – Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov.

Thus, in the opera-ballet, which will be held on March 19, soloists Assem Sembina and Sayan Issin will present the main characters Mamyr and Qalqaman. Anet Baba – Rassul Zharmagambetov, Kokenai – principal soloist of the opera company Yevgeniy Chainikov, Olzhai – Talgat Allabirinov. A day later, on March 21, several debuts are expected in the production: for the first time, Astana Opera’s soloist Nazym Sagintai will take the stage as Mamyr, Narul Toikenov will debut as Qalqaman, and Valeriy Selivanov, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, will perform Kokenai for the first time. Astana Opera’s soloist Beimbet Tanarykov will present his interpretation of Olzhai. On both performance days, ballet dancers Gulnaz Zhanayeva and Bekzat Orynbayev will perform the parts of the Soul of Mamyr and the Soul of Qalqaman.

On March 22, the Nauryz-Duman concert will continue the rich program.

«Every year we celebrate Nauryz in a very interesting way. The capital’s viewers are well aware that this holiday in our opera house is always celebrated with folk songs, traditional stage adornment in the form of a yurt, and national costumes. Since Nauryz is a holiday common to all Eastern peoples, and Kazakhstan has become a home for representatives of different ethnicities, the concert program includes works demonstrating interethnic unity, peace and harmony. Opera company soloists and promising young vocalists of the Astana Opera Academy will perform Kazakh composers’ works and arias from national operas. Solo performances on the flute and Kazakh national instruments dombyra and qobyz await the viewers. The numbers that will be performed at the concert are as sunny, cheerful and bright, just like spring itself,» Raushan Beskembirova, the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

At the moment, rehearsals are actively underway in the opera house. The artists look forward to the holiday, preparing their bright performances, which will be presented to their beloved audience very soon.



