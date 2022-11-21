Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baby weighing 5.7kg born in Atyrau

21 November 2022, 18:15
Baby weighing 5.7kg born in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A boy weighing 5.7kg, 64cm in length, was born in a perinatal centre in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, both mom and the newborn feel well. The boy is the fourth child in the family. The boy was born through the Cesarean section. This is the biggest newborn in the region in 2022.

As per the medical standards, the newborn is considered big if he or she weighs 4kg. Giant babies weigh more than 5kg.


