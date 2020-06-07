Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baby, toddler contract coronavirus in Semey

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 June 2020, 12:24
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Eight cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the city of Semey. Of 8, two are children born in 2019 and 2020, Kazinform has learnt from local authorities.

Of 8, 3 patients contracted the noel virus from close contacts. 5 patients requested medical help due to worsening health.

All eight patients have been isolated in an infectious hospital.

To date, 185 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region. 57 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the COVID-19. One coronavirus-related death has been registered in the region.


