    Baby lapses into coma after dental procedure in Nur-Sultan

    8 January 2020, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A 2.5-year-old girl lapsed into a coma following a procedure at a children's dentistry office in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The condition of the girl is assessed as critical, said Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov.

    The head of the Health Ministry reported that today the City Children's Hospital No. 2 has held a council of physicians on the condition of the little patient who fell into a coma after dental treatment in the private dental clinic of the city of Nur-Sultan.

    «The baby is in critical condition. The girl is placed on life support under day-and-night supervision of doctors,» stated Mr. Birtanov on his Facebook account.

    As it was previously reported, Anastasia Zelenaya made a post on social network saying that her 2.5-year-old daughter fell into a coma after dental treatment under anesthesia.


    Alzhanova Raushan

