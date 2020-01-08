Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Baby lapses into coma after dental procedure in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 January 2020, 14:50
Baby lapses into coma after dental procedure in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A 2.5-year-old girl lapsed into a coma following a procedure at a children's dentistry office in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The condition of the girl is assessed as critical, said Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov.

The head of the Health Ministry reported that today the City Children's Hospital No. 2 has held a council of physicians on the condition of the little patient who fell into a coma after dental treatment in the private dental clinic of the city of Nur-Sultan.

«The baby is in critical condition. The girl is placed on life support under day-and-night supervision of doctors,» stated Mr. Birtanov on his Facebook account.

As it was previously reported, Anastasia Zelenaya made a post on social network saying that her 2.5-year-old daughter fell into a coma after dental treatment under anesthesia.


Incidents    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil