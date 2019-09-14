Azerbaijani wrestlers mark start of World Championship in Kazakhstan with victory

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijani national wrestling team has started the World Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city with a victory, Trend reports Sept. 14.

Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov (72 kg) defeated Croatia’s Dominik Etlinger 2:0 in the classification round, Trend reports.

In the 1/8 finals, he will meet with Georgia’s Yuri Lomadze.

Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) defeated Moldavia’s wrestler Mihail Bradu with a score of 6:0.

In the 1/8 finals, he will meet with Ukraine’s Yury Shkryuba.

The licensed World Championship in wrestling started in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani national Greco-Roman wrestling team will feature current world champion Eldaniz Azizli; bronze medalist of the Olympics in Rio, multiple medalist of the world and European championships Rasul Chunayev; and the medalist of the world and European championships Islam Abbasov.

It is also worth noting that Georgia’s wrestler Beka Kandelaki, who will perform at the World Championship for the first time as part of the Azerbaijani national team, made his debut in the national team in August this year at the international tournament in Tbilisi, where he took third place.

The composition of the Azerbaijani classic wrestlers at the World Championship is as follows: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Taleh Mammadov (60 kg), Elman Mukhtarov (63 kg), Rasul Chunayev (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (72 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (82 kg), Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms), Orkhan Nuriyev (97 kg) and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg).

The wrestlers who take places from the first to the sixth at the World Championships will win the licenses for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

