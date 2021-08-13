Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awards Kazakh poet Olzhas Suleimenov ‘Sharaf’ Order

BAKU. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received prominent Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov, AZERTAC reports.

According to AZERTAC, President Ilham Aliyev said he was pleased to welcome Olzhas Suleimenov to Azerbaijan, noting that he is known in Azerbaijan as a great friend of the Azerbaijani people, a prominent representative of the culture of brotherly Kazakhstan and a public figure who has always expressed his principled position on all issues.

Stressing that the prominent Kazakh poet always supported Azerbaijan, the head of state said that Olzhas Suleimenov had always expressed his support for the country in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev said that the prominent poet was loyal to his roots and people even in the most difficult times and did his best for the successful development of Kazakhstan.

Recalling the friendly relations and meetings between national leader Heydar Aliyev and Olzhas Suleimenov, the head of state said he had attended several of those meetings, noting that the national leader had tremendous respect for Olzhas Suleimenov for both his talent and public activities.

Emphasizing the efforts of the prominent poet in strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and solidarity between Turkic-speaking countries, President Ilham Aliyev said that it was highly important, especially at a time when the situation in the world was changing.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled that Olzhas Suleimenov had been presented with several high awards of Azerbaijan, adding that he had been awarded the «Sharaf» Order May this year in recognition of his contributions to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and presented the order to the prominent Kazakh poet.

Olzhas Suleimenov said he was proud to be awarded the «Sharaf» Order of Azerbaijan and thanked the head of state for that. He noted with satisfaction the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation after the 44-day Patriotic War thanks to the wise leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and noted that he was with the Azerbaijani people in those days. The prominent Kazakh poet said that this victory was another great success of the whole Turkic world and that it would go down in history.

Olzhas Suleimenov also noted with satisfaction the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.