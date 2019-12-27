Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart

27 December 2019, 17:25
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reported.

«I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a plane crash near the city of Almaty,» Ilham Aliyev said.

«On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish those injured recovery,» the Azerbaijani president added.

«May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!»

Almaty   Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil