13 October 2022, 18:41

Azerbaijani President: CICA Summit is demonstration of high authority of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azeri Leader Ilham Aliyev held talks on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the outcomes of his recent visit to Baku opened a new page of the Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan relationship.

«I express gratitude for your visit and participation in the Summit. I’d like to focus on the bilateral relations. I thank you for the hospitality during my visit to Baku. Our talks were productive and attracted attention of political and economic circles abroad. We consider Azerbaijan as our ally, strategic partner, and will always adhere to this course,» said Tokayev.

The two presidents commended the successful cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the realization of a number of joint projects to promote the historic and cultural values of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

«I’m glad to be here. I also would like to congratulate on the solid results of the Summit, which is another demonstration of the role Kazakhstan plays in the international arena and the high authority of the country. First of all, I want to thank you for the respect for the memory of Heydar Aliyev. Since your visit, I believe our countries made good progress,» said the President of Azerbaijan.

The President also discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation as well as the current issues of international agenda.

Photo: akorda.kz