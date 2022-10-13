Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Azerbaijani President: CICA Summit is demonstration of high authority of Kazakhstan
13 October 2022, 18:41

Azerbaijani President: CICA Summit is demonstration of high authority of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azeri Leader Ilham Aliyev held talks on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the outcomes of his recent visit to Baku opened a new page of the Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan relationship.

«I express gratitude for your visit and participation in the Summit. I’d like to focus on the bilateral relations. I thank you for the hospitality during my visit to Baku. Our talks were productive and attracted attention of political and economic circles abroad. We consider Azerbaijan as our ally, strategic partner, and will always adhere to this course,» said Tokayev.

The two presidents commended the successful cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the realization of a number of joint projects to promote the historic and cultural values of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

«I’m glad to be here. I also would like to congratulate on the solid results of the Summit, which is another demonstration of the role Kazakhstan plays in the international arena and the high authority of the country. First of all, I want to thank you for the respect for the memory of Heydar Aliyev. Since your visit, I believe our countries made good progress,» said the President of Azerbaijan.

The President also discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation as well as the current issues of international agenda.

Photo: akorda.kz


Read also
Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA
Key takeaways from high-level week and high-profile visits in Astana
Astana statement on CICA transformation
Sixth CICA summit: transformation, Kazakhstan’s renewed chairpersonship, and new member
Kazakh, Belarusian Presidents hold meeting
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet
Palestinian President Mahmous Abbas thanks Kazakhstan for support
Kazakh President, Pakistan PM hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive