Azerbaijani Parliament approves Ali Asadov's candidacy for Prime Minister

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijani Parliament approved the candidacy of Ali Asadov for the post of Prime Minister, Trend reports.

The appointment of Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, Head of Department Ali Asadov as Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was included in the agenda of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Oct. 8.

Ali Khidayat oglu Asadov was born on Nov. 30, 1956 in Nakhchivan. He graduated from secondary school No. 134 in Baku in 1974, and he graduated from the Moscow Institute of National Economy in 1978. He began his career in 1978 as a senior laboratory assistant at the Institute of Economics of the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan SSR. He served in the army in 1978-1980.

In 1980-1989, he worked at the Institute of Economics of the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan SSR as a senior laboratory assistant, graduate student, junior researcher, research associate, and in 1989-1995 - as associate professor, head of the department of the Baku Institute of Social Management and Political Science.

In 1995-2000 he was a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 17, 1998, he was appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on economic issues. By a presidential decree dated Nov. 29, 2012, he was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In June 2012, Asadov was awarded the Order «For Service to the Homeland» of the second degree, and on Nov. 30, 2016 - the Order «For Service to the Homeland» of the first degree. He has the rank of State Advisor of the first class.