Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan

    8 October 2019, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The newly appointed Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov presented a copy of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on October 7, 2019 in Baku, the MFA's press service says.

    During the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat thanked the Azerbaijani side for accepting his appointment and expressed his readiness to further enhance bilateral and multilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and nations.

    The sides discussed the current agenda and preparations for the forthcoming events. The Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Abdykarimov and wished him success in his activities.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA