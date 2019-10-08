Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 October 2019, 13:24
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The newly appointed Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov presented a copy of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on October 7, 2019 in Baku, the MFA's press service says.

During the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat thanked the Azerbaijani side for accepting his appointment and expressed his readiness to further enhance bilateral and multilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and nations.

The sides discussed the current agenda and preparations for the forthcoming events. The Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Abdykarimov and wished him success in his activities.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region