    Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador

    31 July 2019, 17:15

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the country Beibit Issabayev on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Parliament and thus termination of his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

    Minister ElmarMammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Beibit Issabayev on his new appointmentand wished him success in his future activities. Stressing the high level ofcooperation between the two countries, FM Mammadyarov noted his confidence thatthese relations will continue to deepen.

    Ambassador BeibitIssabayev expressed his gratitude for sincere congratulations and supportprovided for his diplomatic activities. The ambassador noted that the relationsbetween the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common ethnic,cultural and historical roots, and high-level dialogue between the twocountries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensivepartnership. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of the visit of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan in 2017 and the documentssigned as part of this trip for further development of the bilateral relations.

    The sides hailed thedevelopment of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation, particularly in the economic,trade, transit and transport spheres.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
