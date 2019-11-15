Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Azerbaijani energy minister due in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2019, 09:27
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will visit Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Shahbazov will represent Azerbaijan at the 1st Regional Summit on Sustainable Development Goals «Mobilizing Finance for Sustainable Development Goals», to be held on November 15-16, 2019, in Almaty.

The minister is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the summit, as well as participate in the discussion forum at the session entitled «Dialogue on strategic policy: is the right path chosen to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals?»

The purpose of the summit, organized by the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan, is to initiate a dialogue between all the sides interested in mobilizing resources to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Some 300 representatives of government, donor organizations, business circles and civil society are expected to take part in the event.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Energy  
