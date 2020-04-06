Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Azerbaijan, Turkey submit application for inclusion of balaban in UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 April 2020, 21:05
Azerbaijan, Turkey submit application for inclusion of balaban in UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan and Turkey have submitted an application for inclusion of the balaban (cylindrical-bore, double-reed wind instrument) in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List, Trend reports on April 6 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry stressed that applications were submitted for the inclusion of four items in the list, among which one is a national item, and three – multinational items, Trend reports.

The tea culture, balaban and jokes about Molla Nasreddin are presented as multinational objects.

Thus, the application for inclusion of the balaban in the list was submitted jointly by Azerbaijan and Turkey, while jokes about Molla Nasreddin were submitted jointly by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.


Culture   UNESCO   Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital