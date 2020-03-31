Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Azerbaijan to use drones for disinfection

31 March 2020, 19:22
Azerbaijan to use drones for disinfection

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan will use drones for disinfection, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Agrodron, created by a resident at Science and Technology Park LLC under the High Technologies Park of the Academy for spraying medicines on agricultural lands, has been adapted for the disinfection against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The capacities attached to the drone and the spray system allow to disinfect the area with a disinfectant solution from a certain height.

The integrator of the system is Azeltech LLC, another resident of the High Technologies Park of ANAS.

Drones are widely used for disinfection in China, Italy, France, Spain, Taiwan and other countries where COVID-19 is currently widespread.


Coronavirus   Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region