    Azerbaijan to take part in conference in Nur-Sultan

    6 September 2019, 19:31

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A diplomatic conference dedicated to the signing of the «Protocol on the Protection of Industrial Designs to the Eurasian Patent Convention dated September 9, 1994» will be held in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, on September 9, 2019, Trend reports.

    The conference will be organized on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Convention.

    The protocol envisages the expansion of the Eurasian system of protection of industrial property, the creation of an interstate system for the protection of industrial designs on the basis of a single Eurasian patent, which will be valid in the territory of the signatory countries, the development of the domestic market of these countries and improvement of the attractiveness of their territories for development of trade and investment activity.

    The Azerbaijani Intellectual Property Agency actively participated in the preparation of the draft protocol. The agency’s proposals were taken into account and the corresponding changes were made to the document.

    The governmental delegations of several countries, representatives of international and regional intergovernmental organizations, as well as international experts in the field of intellectual property were invited to the diplomatic conference.

    A delegation led by Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov will represent Azerbaijan at this important international event.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Azerbaijan
