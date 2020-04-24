Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Azerbaijan to ease some of restrictions as of 27 April

24 April 2020, 21:40
BAKU. KAZINFORM - The novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been spreading in the world since December 2019, was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Kazinform reported citing AZERTAC.

Although the quarantine regime is currently applied by most countries fighting COVID-19, some of the existing restrictions are relaxed in accordance with the sanitary-epidemiological situation and a mechanism of gradual exit from the quarantine regime is applied.

The duration of the special quarantine regime applied in the country was extended by Decision No 144 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 18 April 2020. The current sanitary-epidemiological situation with the COVID-19 virus, in particular, the dynamics and geography of the spread of the disease, the density of people in quarantine zones and the incidence of the virus among them have been analyzed and the decision has been reached to relax some of the restrictions as of 27 April 2020.

