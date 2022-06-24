Azerbaijan to adopt Kazakhstan’s best practices in teaching

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijan intends to adopt Kazakhstan’s best practices in terms of teaching, the country’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said Friday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Education Ministry.

During the meeting with his Kazakhstani colleague Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov, Emin Amrullayev said Azerbaijani teachers would be sent to Kazakhstan to explore the methods used by teachers at local schools tentatively this fall.

He went on to commend the work done at Kazakhstani colleges as well as the results of Kazakhstani students at WorldSkills international contest.

Minister Amrullayev admitted that it would take some time to study Kazakhstan’s best practices in teaching. He also invited Kazakhstani children to attend the upcoming STEAM festival in Azerbaijan and shared the idea of creating a regional educational platform for Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has analogous platforms with Turkey, Georgia, and Belarus.

For his part, Askhat Aimagambetov stressed Kazakhstan is ready for joint work. In his words, the ministry will make sure Kazakhstani schoolchildren take part in the STEAM festival in Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijani teachers get a chance to familiarize with Kazakhstan’s best practices in teaching.



