    Azerbaijan’s universities offer 10 grants for Kazakhstanis

    23 May 2023, 14:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Universities of Azerbaijan offer 10 Bachelor Degree and Master's Programme scholarships for Kazakhstanis as part on intergovernmental educational grants, Kazinform has learnt from the Center of International Programs JSC.

    The languages of instruction are Azerbaijani, Russian and English. The universities offer free language training courses. Those willing may choose one of the 25 leading universities of Azerbaijan.

    Notably, 10 European and Asian countries offer 500 grants annually for Kazakhstanis for tuition-free Bachelor Degree, Master's Degree and postgraduate studies.

    Applications should be submitted until June 9. The grant covers language courses, academic education, accommodation at dormitories, medical insurance and monthly allowance.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
