    Azerbaijan’s Trading House unveils in Kazakh capital

    25 May 2021, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan’s Trading House unveiled in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    As stated there, the Trading House opened on the eve of the landmark event. On May 28 Azerbaijan will celebrate 103rd anniversary of its statehood. The opening was initiated by the Leaders of the two states. It is the only trading house of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan. Its branches will open soon in Aktau and Almaty.

    The Trading House is expected to give good opportunities for exporters of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. There will be represented Azerbaijan’s special treats, food, and other goods.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
