Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Azerbaijan remains a popular tourist destination for Kazakhs

    17 July 2023, 14:48

    ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 17. The number of Kazakh tourists visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 5,500 in June 2023, which is 57.14 percent more compared to the same month in 2022 (3,500), Kazinform learned from Trend.

    According to Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, this figure also demonstrated a slight growth of 3 percent compared to the previous month of this year, when a total of 5,300 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Azerbaijan.

    Meanwhile, in June, Kazakhstan ranked 7th in the top 10 countries whose citizens visited Azerbaijan. The share of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 2.6 percent of the total figure.

    According to the agency, among the Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan attracted the highest number of tourists from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan disclosed that in 2022, the number of Kazakh visitors to Azerbaijan reached 30,350, surpassing the figure of 2021 by 4.3 times.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Winners of ITF World Tennis Tour announced in Astana
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target