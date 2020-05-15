Azerbaijan lifting some restrictions imposed due to COVID-19

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A number of restrictions applied within the special quarantine regime, imposed due to COVID-19, are being softened in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Service in restaurants, cafés, tea houses, as well as all public catering establishments, must be carried out in accordance with the relevant sanitary-epidemiological rules and guidelines introduced by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the pandemic. Adherence to these rules is the direct responsibility of managers and employees of public catering establishments, as well as customers using such services. Violation of the rules creates administrative and criminal liability provided by law.



