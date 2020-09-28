Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Azerbaijan introduces martial law

    28 September 2020, 06:46

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on introduction of a martial law, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

    Hajiyev noted that taking into consideration the Armenian provocation, Azerbaijan is introducing martial law starting 00:00 (GMT+4) on Sept. 28, 2020.

    He said that from 21:00 to 06:00 (GMT +4) a curfew will be introduced in the cities of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan, as well as in Absheron, Jabrail, Fizuli, Beylagan, Agdam, Terter, Gokgol, Dashkesan, Tovskom, Guzadabey, Shamkir, Gazakh and Agstafa regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Azerbaijan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry