Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 June 2020, 13:51
Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan has detected 534 new COVID-19 cases, 307 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 16,424 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 9,026 patients have recovered, 198 people have died. Currently, 7,200 people are under treatment in special hospitals, Trend reports.

Over the past day, 7,106 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 468,967 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.


