Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
22 October 2022, 17:24

Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijani president awarded the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev with «the Order of Dostlug (Friendship)» at a ceremony in the capital Baku on Friday.

Ilham Aliyev awarded Amreyev with the Friendship Order for his productive services as the OTS secretary-general and special efforts in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and other members of the organization, Anadolu Agency reports.

At the ceremony, Aliyev said: «You, as the secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States, have played and continue to play an important part in strengthening our unity.»

For his part, Amreyev thanked Aliyev for the award, saying: «It is a great honor for me to receive this order from your hands – the outstanding leader of Turkic peoples who have made a huge contribution to the unity of Turkic peoples, a tremendous personal contribution.»


Photo: aa.com.tr




Related news
Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
Read also
Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive