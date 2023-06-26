Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Azerbaijan Army to hold series of events marking Armed Forces Day

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 11:58
Azerbaijan Army to hold series of events marking Armed Forces Day Фото: azertag.az

BAKU. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, several events will be held in the Army Corps, formations, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

«The military units will organize classes on socio-political training, round tables, conferences, excursions to museums, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, as well as demonstrate the documentary and feature films. The graves of Martyrs will be visited and meetings with their families will be held.

As part of the events, marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras will be organized in Baku, Barda and Shusha cities.

Concert programs with the participation of the collectives of military orchestras, the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, cultural houses of districts, as well as representatives of culture and art will be presented at the festive events,» the ministry said.


Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023