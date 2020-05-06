Azamat Zheltyrguzov attends large-scale Star at Quarantine project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 5, well-known Kazakh opera singer Azamat Zheltyrguzov and the State Trio of Kazakhstan FORTE–TRIO, under the leadership of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev, performed an online concert with great success within the framework of the Star at Quarantine project of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The viewers showed great interest in the artists’ performance, asking questions in the comments and praising their skills.

FORTE-TRIO is one of the most famous chamber-instrumental ensembles in Kazakhstan. That evening it was presented by Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello), Timur Urmancheyev (piano), the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

They performed compositions familiar to everyone: Yapurai, Intermezzo from Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker, Ravel’s Scherzo and much more.

The concert harmoniously combined vocal and instrumental music. Well-known opera singer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov demonstrated excellent baritone sound, his clear voice was truly flying. The vocalist soulfully performed the Kazakh folk song Alkonyr, Sheremetev’s Ya Vas Lyubil, Grieg’s Jeg elsker Dig!, Schubert’s An die Musik and many others.

It is important to note that in February of this year, Azamat Zheltyrguzov became the Opera Company Supervisor of the Astana Opera. In addition, the singer continues to keep a busy performing schedule. His name is often featured not only on billboards of opera houses and concert halls of Kazakhstan, but he has toured extensively in the USA, Russia, China, Japan, Turkey, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Belarus, Austria, India, the Republic of Korea, and Kyrgyzstan. Azamat Zheltyrguzov’s repertoire includes arias, folk songs, art songs by Kazakh and foreign composers.

The musical evening ended with Zatsepin’s famous Nado Mnoi Nebo Sineye.



