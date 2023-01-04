Go to the main site
    Azamat Yeskarayev named Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan

    4 January 2023, 11:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Azamat Yeskarayev has been appointed Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press office informed

    Born in 1979 in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

    In 2008 and 2009, he worked as the director of the department of analytics and strategic planning of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.

    In 2009 and 2014, he was the director of the legislation department of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

    In 2014 and 2019, he was the deputy head of the legal department of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    In 2019, he was appointed as the head of the legal department of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Azamat Yeskarayev replaced Kanat Mussin in the post of the Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

