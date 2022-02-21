Go to the main site
    Azamat Satybaldy named as Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts

    21 February 2022, 20:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Famed Kazakh actor Azamat Satybaldy has been named the rector of the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Azamat Satybaldy was born in 1977 in the village of Rysskulov, Zhambyl region. In 1997, he entered the Zhurgenov Academy of Arts. In 2000, he was sent to defend his diploma at the Kostanay regional theatre of drama.

    His professional career began in 2001 at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Drama.

    In 2018, he was appointed as the acting director of the Gabit Mussrepov Kazakh State Academic Theatre for Children and Young People.

    He starred in more than 20 films.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

