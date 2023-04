Azamat Dauletbekov brings Kazakhstan 7th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 86kg event at the ongoing 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov (86kg) outperformed Iranian Alireza Karimi, a 2019 World Wrestling Championships silver medalist, 4-1 to claim his second Asian Wrestling Championships title for the second consecutive year.

Earlier it was reported that Ibragim Magomadov, Elmira Syzdykova, Zhamilya Bakbergenova, Sanzhar Doszhanov, Bolat Sakayev, Darkhan Yessengali brought Kazakhstan gold medals.