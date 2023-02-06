Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Azamat Beispekov named Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development

6 February 2023, 13:50
Azamat Beispekov named Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Azamat Beispekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Prime Minister’s press office.

Born in 1985, Azamat Beispekov is a native of Karaganda city.

He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Pool.

In different years, Azamat Beispekov worked for the Customs Control Committee, Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, Prime Minister’s Office as well as the President’s Executive Office.

From 2015 to 2020, he worked at the Military Security and Defense Sector of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In June 2022, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

Photo: t.me/Kzgovernment


Related news
The Call of the Steppe Ballet returns to the stage transformed
Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Kazakhstan named most trending destination for Indian travelers at VETA ceremony
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Three died in road accident in E Kazakhstan region
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
The Call of the Steppe Ballet returns to the stage transformed
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
Ak Zhol Democratic Party registers its party list at CEC
Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News