Azamat Batyrkozha relieved of his duties as Digital Development Vice Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Azamat Batyrkozha as the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1972 he is the graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces, Turan Astana University.

Throughout his career he held various posts in the Transport and Communications Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Since December 2019 up to present acted as the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.



