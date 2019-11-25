Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Ayka triumphs again, this time at Chinese Film Festival

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 07:59
Ayka triumphs again, this time at Chinese Film Festival

XIAMEN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-Russian drama Ayka claimed two awards at the 28th Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in the Chinese city of Xiamen, Kazinform reports.

The premiere of Zhanabek Zhetiruov’s Shynyrau film also took place within the framework of the festival.

«The Chinese premiere of Shynyrau by Zhanabek Zhetiruov and meeting with the audience were held on the sidelines of the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. The film generated intense interest among the audience and film distributors alike. I also want to congratulate Sergei Dvortsevoi whose drama Ayka won two awards, namely the Best leading actress by Audience Award and the Best foreign director by Audience Award. @Xiamen, Fujian,» Kazakhstani producer Zarina Kissikova noted.

photo

The Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival is a prestigious event in the Chinese film industry.

Sergei Dvortsevoi’s Ayka tells a story of a young immigrant who comes to Moscow to find better life. Instead she is forced to abandon her newborn child in an orphanage to survive. Recall that Kazakhstani actress Samal Yeslyamova won the Cannes Film Festival Award for the Best Actress for her portrayal of Ayka.

photo

Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped