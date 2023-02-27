Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ayan Beisenbayev takes gold at 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup Maselspoort

27 February 2023, 13:54
Ayan Beisenbayev takes gold at 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup Maselspoort Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani triathlete Ayan Beisenbayev won a gold medal at the 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup Maselspoort held in the South African Republic, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Ayan Beisenbayev became the first to cover the distance with the result 00:55:28.

Bob Haller from Luxembourg claimed silver, and James Edgar from Ireland won bronze.


