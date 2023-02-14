Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Axe attacker treated at mental health centre, Interior Ministry

    14 February 2023, 11:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The investigation revealed the alleged axe attacker, who wounded three fellow students at secondary school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk on Monday, received treatment at the mental health centre in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    «Between October 22, 2022, and November 23,2022 he underwent inpatient treatment at the national mental health applied research centre in Almaty,» First Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Kozhayev told the Government meeting.

    He was discharged from the psychiatric health centre with recommendations to continue his education at a general secondary school.

    As earlier reported, the ninth-grader attacked two tenth-grade students and one ninth-grader with an axe and a knife on Monday, February 13. He entered the school at 07:40 a.m. At 07:50 a.m. the alleged attacker put a mask on and ran out of the bathroom. In the hallway, he wounded three students. Two of them with stab wounds to the head and forearm were rushed to the hospital. The third was provided primary health care at the scene and taken to the hospital.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov assigned to reconsider safety measures at schools and develop school safety and security lessons countrywide.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Greece declares 3 days of national mourning in wake of deadly train crash
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January