Axe attacker treated at mental health centre, Interior Ministry

14 February 2023, 11:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The investigation revealed the alleged axe attacker, who wounded three fellow students at secondary school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk on Monday, received treatment at the mental health centre in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

«Between October 22, 2022, and November 23,2022 he underwent inpatient treatment at the national mental health applied research centre in Almaty,» First Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Kozhayev told the Government meeting.

He was discharged from the psychiatric health centre with recommendations to continue his education at a general secondary school.

As earlier reported, the ninth-grader attacked two tenth-grade students and one ninth-grader with an axe and a knife on Monday, February 13. He entered the school at 07:40 a.m. At 07:50 a.m. the alleged attacker put a mask on and ran out of the bathroom. In the hallway, he wounded three students. Two of them with stab wounds to the head and forearm were rushed to the hospital. The third was provided primary health care at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov assigned to reconsider safety measures at schools and develop school safety and security lessons countrywide.


