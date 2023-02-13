Go to the main site
    Axe attack in N Kazakhstan: 2 in ICU ward

    13 February 2023, 14:05

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two pupils injured as a result of an axe attack at school #4 of Petropavlovsk city are staying in stable condition in the intensive care unit ward, Kazinform reports.

    According to the healthcare department, three schoolchildren were taken to the children’s hospital with various injuries. One of them is discharged for outpatient treatment. Another two underwent emergency surgeries. As of now, they are staying in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

    As earlier reported, a ninth-grade student reportedly attacked and wounded three students at school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk in North Kazakhstan with an axe.

    The accident occurred at 08:00 am. The two students were rushed to the hospital with head and forearm stab wounds. The third was provided primary care on the spot.

    The underage suspect was detained. According to preliminary data, he is registered at psychiatric institutions.

    The investigation team works at the school.

