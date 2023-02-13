Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Axe attack in N Kazakhstan: 2 in ICU ward

13 February 2023, 14:05
Axe attack in N Kazakhstan: 2 in ICU ward

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two pupils injured as a result of an axe attack at school #4 of Petropavlovsk city are staying in stable condition in the intensive care unit ward, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, three schoolchildren were taken to the children’s hospital with various injuries. One of them is discharged for outpatient treatment. Another two underwent emergency surgeries. As of now, they are staying in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

As earlier reported, a ninth-grade student reportedly attacked and wounded three students at school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk in North Kazakhstan with an axe.

The accident occurred at 08:00 am. The two students were rushed to the hospital with head and forearm stab wounds. The third was provided primary care on the spot.

The underage suspect was detained. According to preliminary data, he is registered at psychiatric institutions.

The investigation team works at the school.


Related news
Freight train and vehicle collide at rail crossing, 3 died
Теги:
Read also
11 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision in India's Chhattisgarh
Emergencies Ministry announces condition of helicopter crash survivors
Kazaviaspas helicopter crash: Families of victims to be paid monthly allowances
Kazaviaspas company's helicopter crashes: 4 dead
Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash
Over 900 evacuated from burning school in Aktobe
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News